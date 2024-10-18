GNA Axles consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.12% to Rs 387.55 croreNet profit of GNA Axles rose 3.37% to Rs 28.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.12% to Rs 387.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 404.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales387.55404.22 -4 OPM %13.6813.62 -PBDT51.8352.78 -2 PBT37.4937.44 0 NP28.5327.60 3
