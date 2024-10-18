Duncan Engineering standalone net profit rises 53.42% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 77.50% to Rs 28.40 croreNet profit of Duncan Engineering rose 53.42% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 77.50% to Rs 28.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.4016.00 78 OPM %11.9713.38 -PBDT3.912.59 51 PBT3.332.17 53 NP2.471.61 53
