Ambuja Cements consolidated net profit rises 23.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.54% to Rs 10244.11 croreNet profit of Ambuja Cements rose 23.13% to Rs 787.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 639.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.54% to Rs 10244.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8292.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10244.118292.10 24 OPM %19.1415.43 -PBDT2154.201570.11 37 PBT1292.631094.06 18 NP787.88639.86 23
