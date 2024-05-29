Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 11:51 AM IST

Amines & Plasticizers surged 14.15% to Rs 217.85 after it reported 51.34% jump in consolidated profit to Rs 12.94 crore on 6.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 177.33 core in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Total expenses increased 2.08% YoY to Rs 159.97 crore in quarter ended 31 March 2024. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 114.56 crore (up 2.03% YoY), employee benefit expense was Rs 5.64 crore (up 14.40%) and finance cost stood at Rs 3.32 crore (up 332.27% YoY) during the quarter.

For the full year, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 74.11% to Rs 39.82 crore on 8.32% increase in net sales to Rs 647.01 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a final dividend of Re 0.50 for the financial year ended 2024.

Amines & Plasticizers the manufactures over 60 different varieties of organic chemicals / amines/ solvents / fertilizers. The main products manufactured are Methyl Diethonalamine (MDEA) and N Methyl Morpholine Oxide (NMMO) which are used in Petrochemicals and Oil refineries, Gas plants and Textiles.

Profit before tax increased 56.30% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as compared with Rs 11.19 crore posted in Q4 FY23.