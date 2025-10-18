Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.78% to Rs 32512.76 croreNet profit of Punjab National Bank rose 8.72% to Rs 5125.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4714.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.78% to Rs 32512.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30447.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32512.7630447.42 7 OPM %74.4871.78 -PBDT6527.086728.64 -3 PBT6527.086728.64 -3 NP5125.284714.14 9
