Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.72% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 6.78% to Rs 32512.76 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank rose 8.72% to Rs 5125.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4714.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.78% to Rs 32512.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30447.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32512.7630447.42 7 OPM %74.4871.78 -PBDT6527.086728.64 -3 PBT6527.086728.64 -3 NP5125.284714.14 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

