Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit declines 69.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.48% to Rs 92.63 croreNet profit of Panchmahal Steel declined 69.10% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 92.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales92.6399.05 -6 OPM %3.434.95 -PBDT2.784.47 -38 PBT0.792.46 -68 NP0.551.78 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content