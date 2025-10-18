Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sonam standalone net profit declines 32.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sonam standalone net profit declines 32.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 28.09% to Rs 31.28 crore

Net profit of Sonam declined 32.84% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.09% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.2824.42 28 OPM %7.1611.10 -PBDT1.942.46 -21 PBT1.231.79 -31 NP0.901.34 -33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit declines 69.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Panchmahal Steel standalone net profit declines 69.10% in the September 2025 quarter

SML ISUZU standalone net profit declines 3.44% in the September 2025 quarter

SML ISUZU standalone net profit declines 3.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 17.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sapphire Foods posts net loss of Rs 12.78 crore in Q2 FY26

Sapphire Foods posts net loss of Rs 12.78 crore in Q2 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon