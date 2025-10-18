Sonam standalone net profit declines 32.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.09% to Rs 31.28 croreNet profit of Sonam declined 32.84% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.09% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.2824.42 28 OPM %7.1611.10 -PBDT1.942.46 -21 PBT1.231.79 -31 NP0.901.34 -33
