Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 104.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Transrail Lighting consolidated net profit rises 104.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 82.52% to Rs 1637.06 crore

Net profit of Transrail Lighting rose 104.52% to Rs 105.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 82.52% to Rs 1637.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 896.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1637.06896.90 83 OPM %12.1513.34 -PBDT161.4590.16 79 PBT146.8377.49 89 NP105.8251.74 105

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

