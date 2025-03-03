Monday, March 03, 2025 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Angel One Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

eClerx Services Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd and Welspun Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 March 2025.

Angel One Ltd lost 7.51% to Rs 2005.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58601 shares in the past one month.

 

eClerx Services Ltd tumbled 7.37% to Rs 2630.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3937 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1576 shares in the past one month.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd crashed 7.16% to Rs 898.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2835 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd dropped 7.09% to Rs 3327.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2719 shares in the past one month.

Welspun Corp Ltd slipped 6.45% to Rs 688.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41319 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

