Anupam Rasayan India signs non-binding LoI with BASQUEVOLT, S.A.
For a potential deal of $300 million
Anupam Rasayan India announced that it has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with BASQUEVOLT, S.A., a European developer of solid-state lithium batteries, headquartered in Mino (Araba/ava), Spain.
Under the LOI, the parties intend to explore the potential supply of a specialty chemical product over a period of up to 10 years for cumulative revenue of $300 Mn. The LOI is non-binding and preliminary. Any supply would be subject to the successful completion of product development and to the negotiation and signing of a definitive supply agreement.
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 11:04 AM IST