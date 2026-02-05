Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Apollo Tyres Q3 PAT spurts 40% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Apollo Tyres Q3 PAT spurts 40% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Apollo Tyres reported a 39.52% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 470.52 crore on an 11.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 7,743.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

EBITDA rose 25.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,185.9 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 947 crore in Q3 FY25, with EBITDA margin improving to 15.3% from 13.7% in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 750.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 468.82 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 27.14 crore during the quarter.

 

On the segmental front, the companys revenue from the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) segment stood at Rs 520.83 crore (up 12.94% YoY), income from Europe was Rs 2,636.89 crore (up 11.16% YoY), while revenue from other regions stood at Rs 364.86 crore (down 69.56% YoY) during the period under review.

Meanwhile, the company announced an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value Rs 1 for FY26. February 10, 2026, has been fixed as the record date, and the dividend will be paid within the statutory timeline.

Separately, Apollo Tyres approved a capacity expansion at its Andhra Pradesh plant for passenger car radial (PCR) and truck bus radial (TBR) tyres. The plant currently has installed capacities of 7.1 million PCR tyres per annum, operating at 82% utilization, and 1.6 million TBR tyres per annum, with utilization at 89%.

The proposed expansion entails an addition of 3.7 million PCR tyres and around 1.3 million TBR tyres per annum by the end of FY2029. The capex outlay of approximately Rs 5,810 crore will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt, in line with the companys anticipated short- to medium-term demand growth across both segments.

Apollo Tyres' principal business activity is the manufacturing and sale of automotive tires.

Shares of Apollo Tyres fell 1.63% to Rs 504.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

