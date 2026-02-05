Gallantt Ispat gains as Q3 PAT jumps 13% QoQ to Rs 100 cr
Shares of Gallantt Ispat added 2.01% to Rs 597.50 due to decent sequential performance.
On a consolidated basis, Gallantt Ispats net profit surged 12.92% to Rs 100.41 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 88.92 crore in Q2 FY26.
Revenue from operations rallied 6% to Rs 1,073.58 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.
Profit before tax soared 19.45% to Rs 123.04 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.
On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 11.66%, while revenue from operations fell 4% in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax stood at Rs 123.04 crore, down 25.49% from a year ago.
Gallantt Ispat is a leading iron and steel manufacturing company located in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The company is engaged in the business of iron & steel, agro, power, and real estate.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 12:31 PM IST