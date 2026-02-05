Gallantt Ispat gains as Q3 PAT jumps 13% QoQ to Rs 100 cr

Shares of Gallantt Ispat added 2.01% to Rs 597.50 due to decent sequential performance.

On a consolidated basis, Gallantt Ispats net profit surged 12.92% to Rs 100.41 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 88.92 crore in Q2 FY26.

Revenue from operations rallied 6% to Rs 1,073.58 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax soared 19.45% to Rs 123.04 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 11.66%, while revenue from operations fell 4% in Q3 FY26. Profit before tax stood at Rs 123.04 crore, down 25.49% from a year ago.

Gallantt Ispat is a leading iron and steel manufacturing company located in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The company is engaged in the business of iron & steel, agro, power, and real estate.

