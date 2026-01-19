Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Jindal Saw Ltd notched up volume of 886.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 69.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.75 lakh shares

Wipro Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 January 2026.

Jindal Saw Ltd notched up volume of 886.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 69.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.79% to Rs.179.06. Volumes stood at 23.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd notched up volume of 577.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70.90 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.96% to Rs.246.15. Volumes stood at 120.28 lakh shares in the last session.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 92.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.06% to Rs.275.90. Volumes stood at 23.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd witnessed volume of 51.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.77% to Rs.472.15. Volumes stood at 13.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd recorded volume of 82.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.56% to Rs.1,730.00. Volumes stood at 37.33 lakh shares in the last session.

