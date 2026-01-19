Monday, January 19, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Jindal Saw Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Jindal Saw Ltd notched up volume of 886.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 69.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.75 lakh shares

Wipro Ltd, JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 January 2026.

Jindal Saw Ltd notched up volume of 886.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 69.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.79% to Rs.179.06. Volumes stood at 23.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Wipro Ltd notched up volume of 577.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.14 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 70.90 lakh shares. The stock slipped 7.96% to Rs.246.15. Volumes stood at 120.28 lakh shares in the last session.

 

JSW Infrastructure Ltd saw volume of 92.55 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.32 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.64 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.06% to Rs.275.90. Volumes stood at 23.44 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, January 19, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, ICICI Bank, Eternal drag Sensex 200 pts; Nifty tests 25,600; SMIDs slip

Jindal Saw share price

Here's why Jindal Saw share price climbed 18% on bourses on January 19

delhi, high court, delhi high court, delhi HC, HC,

Delhi HC upholds patent rejection of nematode-based cancer detection method

Shadowfax IPO GMP

Brokerages at odds over Flipkart-backed Shadowfax Technologies IPO; apply?

WPL 2026 GG vs RCB playing 11

WPL 2026: Gujarat vs Bengaluru preview, toss timings, live streaming

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd witnessed volume of 51.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.42 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.77% to Rs.472.15. Volumes stood at 13.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Tech Mahindra Ltd recorded volume of 82.48 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.85 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.56% to Rs.1,730.00. Volumes stood at 37.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex drops over 250 pts; PSU bank shares slide

Sensex drops over 250 pts; PSU bank shares slide

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Hatsun Agro rises on steady Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY

Hatsun Agro rises on steady Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 32.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 32.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today