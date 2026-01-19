Monday, January 19, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex drops over 250 pts; PSU bank shares slide

Sensex drops over 250 pts; PSU bank shares slide

Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest cuts in mid-afternoon trade. Investors are closely tracking the ongoing Q3 earnings season and developments from the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting, scheduled from 19 January 2025 to 23 January 2026. The Nifty traded below the 25,650 mark. Auto shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 249.58 points or 0.30% to 83,320.77. The Nifty 50 index lost 92.60 points or 0.36% to 25,602.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.59% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 1.22%.

 

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,179 shares rose and 3,043 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU Bank index declined 0.55% to 8,964.40. The index jumped 4.42% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Also Read

complex regional pain syndrome, Archana Puran Singh

How hydrotherapy is helping Archana Puran Singh manage a rare pain disorder

Stock Market LIVE Update Today: Nifty, Sensex pare losses; IndiGo, Tech Mahindra share price rises

Stock Market LIVE: RIL, ICICI Bank, Eternal drag Sensex 200 pts; Nifty tests 25,600; SMIDs slip

Liquor

SC stays order to remove liquor shops near highways across Rajasthan

Security personnel deployed during the search operation for terrorists in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Anantnag district on Sunday

Paratrooper succumbs to injuries as search ops continue in J&K's Kishtwar

Bomb threat

Schools in Ambala receive bomb threats, authorities on high alert

Punjab National Bank (down 2.79%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 2.04%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 1.75%), Central Bank of India (down 0.47%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.36%), State Bank of India (down 0.12%), Canara Bank (down 0.12%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.15% to 6.688 as compared with the previous close of 6.678.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 90.9650 compared with its close of 90.7875 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2025 settlement rose 1.76% to Rs 1,45,030.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.22% to 99.17.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.38% to 4.249.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2025 settlement declined 63 cents or 0.98% to $63.50 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tech Mahindra rose 3.55%. The company reported a 6.07% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,122 crore on a 2.85% increase in net sales to Rs 14,393.2 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. However, as compared with Q3 FY25, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 14.12% while revenue grew 8.34%.

RBL Bank declined 7.06% to Rs 301.35 after the company reported a 28% rise in provisions (other than tax) and contingencies to Rs 639 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 500 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Punjab National Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Hatsun Agro rises on steady Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY

Hatsun Agro rises on steady Q3 PAT climbs 48% YoY

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 32.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Tips Music standalone net profit rises 32.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Suryo Foods & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Q3 Results reviewIMD Weather ForecastEternal Q3 Result 2026 DateAmagi Media Labs IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate Today