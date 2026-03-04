Apollo Micro Systems secures multiple orders worth Rs 73.32 cr
Apollo Micro Systems has received significant orders from defence and government entities as well as private sector companies aggregating to Rs 73.32 crore.
The orders include critical Homing systems for Heavy Weight Torpedoes, Fire Control Systems, Launchers for Strategic Missile Programmes, other Avionic LRU's for Missile and other Platforms, Cyber Security Systems for Intelligence Department.
First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST