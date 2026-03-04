AGI Infra's board OKs QIP issue; floor price set at Rs 274.825

AGI Infra announced that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares.

The company's board had authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Wednesday, 4 march 2026.

The floor price of Rs 274.825 is at a discount of 9.36% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 303.20 recorded on the BSE. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

According to BSE data, the company intends to issue a total of 75 crore shares in the said issue.

As per the companys offer document, the proceeds from the QIP issue are proposed to be utilised for funding ongoing projects, in line with its current business plan, management estimates, commercial and technical considerations, and for general corporate purposes.

AGI Infra is engaged in the construction of residential and commercial real estate projects in the state of Punjab. The company has delivered around 87.34 lakh square feet (lsf) of residential and commercial real estate space over the last two decades.

On consolidated basis, the companys net profit jumped 37% to Rs 26.11 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 19.06 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales declined 4.3% YoY to Rs 87.50 in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

The scrip shed 0.20% to Rs 302.60 on the BSE.

