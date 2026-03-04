Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Sarthak Metals Ltd, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd, Dev Information Technology Ltd and SPML Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 March 2026.

Ruby Mills Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 203.75 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 621 shares in the past one month.

 

Sarthak Metals Ltd surged 17.52% to Rs 73.59. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1620 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd soared 14.50% to Rs 597.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51623 shares in the past one month.

Dev Information Technology Ltd advanced 14.07% to Rs 27. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9281 shares in the past one month.

SPML Infra Ltd gained 13.27% to Rs 188.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 94019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18942 shares in the past one month.

Dabur India signs deal to acquire minorty stake in RAS Beauty

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India signs new resort in Dapoli, Maharashtra

A B Infrabuild receives LoA for road project in state of Odisha

Cartrade Tech launches AI-powered transaction tool - SuperDost

Khadi Hits Rs 1.7L Cr Turnover in 2024-25, Employs 1.94 Cr for Self-Reliant India

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

