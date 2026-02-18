Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aptech bags Rs 4-cr contract from state government body for computer-based exam

Aptech bags Rs 4-cr contract from state government body for computer-based exam

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Aptech announced that it has secured a contract worth an estimated Rs 4.18 crore from a state government body to conduct a computer-based examination.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the contract has been awarded to Aptech Limited for providing end-to-end computer-based examination services. The exam is expected to commence from February 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aptech has been instructed to submit the final list of exam cities and centres already audited by the state government body along with the number of seats. The company will conduct the examination in accordance with the request for proposal (RFP) and master service agreement (MSA).

 

The contract outlines specific terms and conditions, including scope of work, deliverables, service level agreements and payment terms.

The company clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and that neither the promoter nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding body. The contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Aptech is primarily engaged in the business of education training and assessment solution services. It is a global learning solutions company that has commenced its education and training business for the last over three decades.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 139.1% to Rs 8.56 crore on a 24.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 137.11 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Aptech fell 1.75% to close at Rs 94.92 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

