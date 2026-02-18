Adani Green Energy's arm incorporates new wholly-owned subsidiary Skyspin Energy

Adani Green Energy has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eleven (AREH11L), has incorporated a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Skyspin Energy, on 17 February 2026.

Skyspin Energy has been incorporated to undertake the generation of power using renewable sources of energy. Its primary objective is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sell and supply power or electrical energy through wind, solar and other renewable energy sources.

The newly formed entity has an authorised share capital of Rs 1,00,000 and a paid-up share capital of Rs 1,00,000. The company is yet to commence business operations.

AREH11L holds 100% of the share capital of Skyspin Energy, making it a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy.

Adani Green Energy is Indias largest and one of the leading renewable energy companies in the world enabling the clean energy transition. It develops, owns, and operates utility scale grid-connected solar, wind, hybrid and hydro pumped storage renewable power plants. The company has set a target of achieving 50 GW by 2030 aligned to Indias decarbonization goals.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 41 crore in Q3 FY26 as against net profit of Rs 492 crore in Q3 FY25. Total sales rose 7.6% year on year to Rs 2,433 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter slipped 1.68% to Rs 999.25 on the BSE.

