Archidply Decor Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Veeram Securities Ltd, Sandesh Ltd, NINtec Systems Ltd and Dhunseri Investments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 September 2024. Archidply Decor Ltd spiked 19.96% to Rs 122.3 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 53874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1647 shares in the past one month.

Veeram Securities Ltd soared 19.94% to Rs 11.67. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sandesh Ltd surged 16.85% to Rs 2001.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 486 shares in the past one month.

NINtec Systems Ltd rose 16.30% to Rs 585.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17706 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3217 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd gained 14.88% to Rs 2545. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1404 shares in the past one month.

