Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit rises 13.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 528.29 croreNet profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 13.50% to Rs 55.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 528.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 493.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales528.29493.58 7 OPM %15.7514.53 -PBDT89.9378.03 15 PBT74.5465.75 13 NP55.5048.90 13
