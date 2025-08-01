Gujarat Themis Biosyn standalone net profit declines 31.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.62% to Rs 35.87 croreNet profit of Gujarat Themis Biosyn declined 31.57% to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 7.62% to Rs 35.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.8738.83 -8 OPM %38.8147.80 -PBDT14.1519.01 -26 PBT12.1217.86 -32 NP9.0613.24 -32
