Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 2.28%, rises for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 180.63, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.32% gain in NIFTY and a 18.88% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 180.63, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24407.4. The Sensex is at 78638, down 0.8%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 11.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26625.2, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 120.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 318.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 180.85, up 2.12% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 56.61% in last one year as compared to a 0.32% gain in NIFTY and a 18.88% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 28.22 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.