Ashoka Buildcon consolidated net profit declines 82.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.62% to Rs 1851.18 croreNet profit of Ashoka Buildcon declined 82.92% to Rs 78.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 457.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.62% to Rs 1851.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2488.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1851.182488.93 -26 OPM %31.6036.37 -PBDT323.71638.38 -49 PBT283.53540.10 -48 NP78.06457.04 -83
