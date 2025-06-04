Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks advance, China benchmark up 0.42%

Asian stocks advance, China benchmark up 0.42%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Wednesday after new data showed the U.S. labor market is holding up in the face of tariff uncertainty.

An unexpected increase in U.S. job openings buoyed sentiment as the OECD warned uncertainty is stifling investment and confidence.

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump today described Chinese President Xi Jinping as "extremely hard" to strike a deal with, even as the White House reiterated that the two leaders will talk "very soon."

The Trump administration is actively monitoring China's compliance with the Geneva trade agreement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Gold held steady near $3,360 per ounce in Asian trade as the dollar recovered some ground after dropping to six-week lows against a basket of currencies early this week. Oil prices were little changed after two days of gains.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.42 percent to 3,376.20 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.60 percent to close at 23,654.03 on trade talk optimism and expectations of more Chinese stimulus.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Western Carriers gains on Rs 28-cr order from Jindal Stainless

Western Carriers gains on Rs 28-cr order from Jindal Stainless

SPARC tanks after psoriasis, eczema drug flunks Phase 2 trials

SPARC tanks after psoriasis, eczema drug flunks Phase 2 trials

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Radico Khaitan jumps 11% in seven days

Radico Khaitan jumps 11% in seven days

Megastar Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Megastar Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon