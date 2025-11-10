ASM Technologies consolidated net profit rises 568.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 171.27% to Rs 154.46 croreNet profit of ASM Technologies rose 568.53% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 171.27% to Rs 154.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 56.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales154.4656.94 171 OPM %19.6911.06 -PBDT29.566.11 384 PBT26.373.64 624 NP19.122.86 569
