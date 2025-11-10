Monday, November 10, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 69.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 69.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 7.91% to Rs 208.66 crore

Net profit of Neogen Chemicals declined 69.25% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.91% to Rs 208.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 193.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales208.66193.36 8 OPM %14.3617.85 -PBDT12.4622.60 -45 PBT5.1515.48 -67 NP3.3710.96 -69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

