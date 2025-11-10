Pennar Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.26% to Rs 906.56 croreNet profit of Pennar Industries rose 20.22% to Rs 32.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.26% to Rs 906.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 747.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales906.56747.61 21 OPM %8.9810.07 -PBDT60.4453.49 13 PBT41.0636.05 14 NP32.2826.85 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content