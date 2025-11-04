Aspinwall & Company consolidated net profit declines 25.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.42% to Rs 83.19 croreNet profit of Aspinwall & Company declined 25.93% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.42% to Rs 83.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales83.1974.00 12 OPM %0.116.31 -PBDT-1.115.10 PL PBT-2.493.83 PL NP2.803.78 -26
