Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics standalone net profit rises 85.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.91% to Rs 8.09 croreNet profit of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics rose 85.86% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.91% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.096.18 31 OPM %27.1921.84 -PBDT2.241.35 66 PBT1.840.99 86 NP1.840.99 86
