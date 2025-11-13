Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 78.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 78.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 68.65% to Rs 18.40 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 78.35% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.65% to Rs 18.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.4010.91 69 OPM %14.9515.95 -PBDT2.161.38 57 PBT1.731.15 50 NP1.730.97 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Axiscades Tech hits the roof after Q2 PAT spurts 89% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Axiscades Tech hits the roof after Q2 PAT spurts 89% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 11.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Vasa Denticity consolidated net profit declines 11.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 33.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 33.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 87.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit declines 87.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit declines 34.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon