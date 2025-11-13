Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hypersoft Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hypersoft Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 107500.00% to Rs 10.76 crore

Net profit of Hypersoft Technologies reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 107500.00% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.760.01 107500 OPM %12.36-500.00 -PBDT1.35-0.03 LP PBT1.35-0.03 LP NP0.95-0.03 LP

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

