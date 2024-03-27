Aster DM Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Computer Age Management Services Ltd, SIS Ltd, Uflex Ltd and Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 March 2024.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd crashed 7.25% to Rs 405 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 513.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32391 shares in the past one month.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd tumbled 3.97% to Rs 2901.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16579 shares in the past one month.

SIS Ltd lost 3.63% to Rs 425. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9056 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6330 shares in the past one month.

Uflex Ltd slipped 3.49% to Rs 403.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4469 shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd shed 3.35% to Rs 184.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17734 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27755 shares in the past one month.

