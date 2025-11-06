Astral rallies on strong Q2 FY26 performance

Astral surged 5.78% to Rs 1552.40 after the company reported a robust set of results for the September 2025 quarter.Revenue from operations rose 15.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,577.4 crore, up from Rs 1,370.4 crore in Q2 FY25, driven by sustained demand in both core segments.
Profit after tax (PAT) rose 24% YoY to Rs 134.8 crore, translating into a margin of 8.5%, up from 7.9% in Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 20.9% YoY to Rs 179.9 crore, while EBITDA grew 22.5% YoY to Rs 268.2 crore, with margins improving to 17% from 16% a year earlier.
In the paints and adhesives business, revenue from operations rose 13.6% YoY to Rs 458.8 crore. Segment EBITDA surged 33.5% YoY to Rs 55.3 crore, with margins expanding to 12.1% from 10.3% in Q2 FY25.
The paint business grew by 17.1% in Q2 FY26 on YoY basis in sales.
In the plumbing business, revenue stood at Rs 1,118.6 crore, a 15.7% YoY rise. Segment EBITDA grew 20% YoY to Rs 212.9 crore, with the margin improving to 19% from 18.4%. Sales volume increased 20.6% YoY to 61,224 M.T.
Overall demand scenario in polymer industry was weak and the average PVC prices drop was 10.6% on YoY basis in Q2 FY26. Inspite of that, the company has delivered an industry leading volume and value growth of 20.6% and 15.7% respectively in plumbing business in Q2 FY26. This clearly suggest that company was able to grow its share in value added products and delivered EBIDTA growth of 20% on YoY basis in Q2 FY26.
Consolidated cash (including cash equivalents) and bank balances as at 30 September 2025 is Rs 555.2 crore.
The board approved a payment of interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.
Astral is one of India's leading building materials companies, with a diversified presence across essential construction and infrastructure product categories. Starting with a focused offering in pipes and fittings, the company has, over the years, systematically expanded its portfolio to include adhesives, sealants, water storage solutions, bathware, valves, paints, construction chemicals, and infrastructure products.
