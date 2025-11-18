Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonderla Holidays to inaugurate its ambitious park project in Chennai

Wonderla Holidays to inaugurate its ambitious park project in Chennai

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

On 01 December 2025

Wonderla Holidays announced the launch of Wonderla Chennai, its fifth and most ambitious park project, marking a futuristic milestone in India's family entertainment landscape. Spanning across 64.30 acres (of which 37 acres are currently developed) along Chennai's scenic Old Mahabalipuram Road and built with an investment of over Rs 611 crore, Wonderla Chennai represents a bold new chapter, blending a fusion of futuristic innovation and ancient Tamil architecture. The park will be officially inaugurated on 01 December 2025 by Honourable Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with other chief dignitaries, and will open to the public on 02 December 2025.

 

Wonderla Chennai features 43 world-class rides across high thrill, family, kids, and water categories, built to entertain up to 6,500 visitors daily. Tickets for Wonderla Chennai start at a base price of ₹1,489, with a 10% discount available for online bookings and a 20% concession for college students presenting a valid ID, along with other curated offers for groups and seasons.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

