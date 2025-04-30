Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atishay hits the floor after Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Atishay hits the floor after Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Atishay was locked in lower circuit of 5% at Rs 165.65 after the company's standalone net profit slipped 6.34% to Rs 2.36 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations tanked 26.50% to Rs 12.84 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 17.47 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses slipped 29.71% YoY to Rs 10.36 crore during the quarter. Purchase and other operating expenditure was at Rs 6.05 crore (down 42.27% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 2.65 crore (up 3.92% YoY) in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 10.13% to Rs 3.37 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 3.06 crore in Q4 FY24.

 

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit declined 20.72% to Rs 70 core on a 17.75% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 53.25 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share, i.e. (10%) of face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. company has approved and fixed Tuesday, 03 June 2025 as the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members for payment of the final dividend for the financial year 2024- 25, as may be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Realty stocks rally; IndusInd Bank, Paras Defence in focus; Gold shines

Exam results

TS Telangana SSC 10th results 2025 delayed. Results to be out at this time

Exam results, results

Tripura Board Result 2025 Class 10, 12 out at official websites, check here

Dengue, Mosquito

India's first dengue vaccine Qdenga to launch in 2026: Check details here

CSK vs PBKS Playing 11

IPL 2025: CSK vs PBKS Playing 11, CSK batters vs PBKS bowlers matchups

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance, and retail fintech services.

The company currently has a market capitalization of Rs 181.91 crore on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

A B Infrabuild Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

A B Infrabuild Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nifty trades above 24,350; oil & gas shares advance for 3rd day

Nifty trades above 24,350; oil & gas shares advance for 3rd day

RBI announces OMO Purchase of Government of India Securities for Rs 50000 crore

RBI announces OMO Purchase of Government of India Securities for Rs 50000 crore

Rate of interest on GOI FRB 2034 shall be 6.99% per annum, says RBI

Rate of interest on GOI FRB 2034 shall be 6.99% per annum, says RBI

UTI AMC slides as Q4 PAT tanks 46% to Rs 87 crore; declares dividend of Rs 48/sh

UTI AMC slides as Q4 PAT tanks 46% to Rs 87 crore; declares dividend of Rs 48/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 12:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOBank HolidayGold-Silver Price TodayMeta AI AppMarket HolidayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon