Rate of interest on GOI FRB 2034 shall be 6.99% per annum, says RBI

Rate of interest on GOI FRB 2034 shall be 6.99% per annum, says RBI

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The rate of interest on Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2034 (GOI FRB 2034) applicable for the half year April 30, 2025 to October 29, 2025 shall be 6.99 per cent per annum, RBI noted. The FRB 2034 carries a coupon, which has a base rate equivalent to the average of the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last three auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e., April 30, 2025) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread (0.98 per cent).

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

