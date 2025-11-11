Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 69.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 195.22 croreNet profit of Atul Auto rose 69.50% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 195.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 179.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales195.22179.98 8 OPM %9.487.21 -PBDT16.2511.07 47 PBT11.606.54 77 NP9.175.41 70
