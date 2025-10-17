Onward Technologies consolidated net profit rises 237.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 138.97 croreNet profit of Onward Technologies rose 237.29% to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 138.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 123.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales138.97123.04 13 OPM %14.306.46 -PBDT20.048.93 124 PBT15.835.60 183 NP11.943.54 237
