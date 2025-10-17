Liberty Shoes standalone net profit rises 114.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.41% to Rs 174.23 croreNet profit of Liberty Shoes rose 114.13% to Rs 1.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.41% to Rs 174.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 171.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales174.23171.80 1 OPM %8.698.49 -PBDT11.2011.30 -1 PBT3.054.46 -32 NP1.970.92 114
