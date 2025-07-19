ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 25.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.05% to Rs 15.26 croreNet profit of ATV Projects India rose 25.63% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.05% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.2619.83 -23 OPM %14.559.38 -PBDT2.271.87 21 PBT2.001.58 27 NP2.011.60 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content