ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 25.63% in the June 2025 quarter

ATV Projects India standalone net profit rises 25.63% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales decline 23.05% to Rs 15.26 crore

Net profit of ATV Projects India rose 25.63% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.05% to Rs 15.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.2619.83 -23 OPM %14.559.38 -PBDT2.271.87 21 PBT2.001.58 27 NP2.011.60 26

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

