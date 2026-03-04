AU Small Finance Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 938.75, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 71.79% in last one year as compared to a 9.42% rally in NIFTY and a 20.99% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 938.75, down 1.31% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.71% on the day, quoting at 24441.45. The Sensex is at 78946.32, down 1.61%.AU Small Finance Bank Ltd has eased around 4.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which AU Small Finance Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59839.65, down 1.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 943.2, down 1.4% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

