AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 40.83% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:05 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 50.36% to Rs 4113.48 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 40.83% to Rs 528.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 375.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 50.36% to Rs 4113.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2735.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income4113.482735.82 50 OPM %52.8953.62 -PBDT703.23498.15 41 PBT703.23498.15 41 NP528.45375.25 41

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

