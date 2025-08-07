Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 33.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Austin Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 33.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Sales rise 38.57% to Rs 36.14 crore

Net profit of Austin Engineering Company rose 33.04% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 38.57% to Rs 36.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.1426.08 39 OPM %5.126.75 -PBDT2.051.82 13 PBT1.661.48 12 NP1.531.15 33

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit declines 11.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Northern Spirits standalone net profit rises 21.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 42.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Pyramid Technoplast standalone net profit rises 4.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.38 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

