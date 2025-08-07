Tracxn Technologies standalone net profit declines 11.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 21.20 croreNet profit of Tracxn Technologies declined 11.81% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.2020.54 3 OPM %-0.941.36 -PBDT1.481.69 -12 PBT1.451.67 -13 NP1.121.27 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content