TVS Motor launches TVS HLX 150F with ecothrust engine

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
To mark milestone of 3.5 million customers in international markets
TVS Motor Company announced that its best-selling, TVS HLX line of two-wheelers, has crossed the milestone of 3.5 MN customers in international markets. The TVS HLX line was first made available 10 years ago in Africa and is now available in 50 countries across Latin America, Africa and Asia.
The company expressed its gratitude to customers by launching TVS HLX 150F - a new offering that has the powerful yet efficient ecothrust engine, added safety features, a superior suspension and better styling courtesy new graphics and exciting colours.
First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

