Authum Investment slides as CFO Amit Kumar Jha
Authum Investment & Infrastructure fell 1.35% to Rs 452.10 after the company announced the resignation of Amit Kumar Jha as chief financial officer (CFO), effective from the close of business hours on 1 June 2026.Authum Investment & Infrastructure is a non-deposit-taking systemically important NBFC engaged primarily in the business of providing loans and making investments/trading in shares and securities.
The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 96.6% to Rs 59.75 crore on a 76.5% drop in total income to Rs 343.05 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 1:05 PM IST