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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 575 cr

Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 575 cr

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
Transrail Lighting has secured new orders worth Rs 575 crore, primarily in the T&D segment along with orders in Civil & Pole businesses. The company further holds L1 position of around Rs 400 crore and enjoys a strong bidding pipeline across both domestic and international markets.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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