Transrail Lighting secures new orders worth Rs 575 cr
Transrail Lighting has secured new orders worth Rs 575 crore, primarily in the T&D segment along with orders in Civil & Pole businesses. The company further holds L1 position of around Rs 400 crore and enjoys a strong bidding pipeline across both domestic and international markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 9:50 AM IST