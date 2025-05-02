Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Image

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Auto index increasing 698.88 points or 1.4% at 50659.33 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 3.03%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 2.72%),Exide Industries Ltd (up 2.2%),Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.78%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 1.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.55%), Tata Motors Ltd (up 1.17%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.7%), Bharat Forge Ltd (up 0.59%), and Apollo Tyres Ltd (up 0.5%).

On the other hand, Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.02%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.85%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.22%) turned lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 57.52 or 0.12% at 47457.83.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 79.47 points or 0.53% at 14985.67.

The Nifty 50 index was up 203.5 points or 0.84% at 24537.7.

The BSE Sensex index was up 783.82 points or 0.98% at 81026.06.

On BSE,1710 shares were trading in green, 1239 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

