BSE SME Abril Paper Tech prints its debut in red ink

BSE SME Abril Paper Tech prints its debut in red ink

Image

Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Shares of Abril Paper Tech was trading at Rs 50 on the BSE, a discount of 18.03% compared with the issue price of Rs 61.

The scrip was listed at Rs 48.80, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently up 2.46% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 51.24 and a low of Rs 46.37. About 10.86 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Abril Paper Tech's IPO was subscribed 10.68 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 August 2025 and it closed on 2 September 2025. The price of the IPO is at Rs 61 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 22,00,000 shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 61.71% from 85.20% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for capital expenditure for the purchase of machinery, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Abril Paper Tech manufactures sublimation heat transfer paper, offering a wide range of products from 30 GSM to 90 GSM in sizes ranging from 24 to 72 inches. Their high-quality papers are widely used in the digital printing industry, including applications in garments, textiles, hosiery, household curtains, and furniture. The company's manufacturing facility is located in Palsana, Gujarat, enabling efficient production and distribution. Abril Paper Tech is known for its unique product quality, consistent performance, broad geographical reach, and continual technological advancements. Additionally, the company offers extensive customization options and a diverse product range, all while maintaining competitive pricing. As of 31 March 2025, the company had 707 full-time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 34.76 crore and net profit of Rs 1.41 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

